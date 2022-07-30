Cancer writer Laurie Sheck says: “Much of life is invisible, inscrutable: layers of external thoughts, feelings and events intertwine with secrets, ambiguity, ambivalence and darkness.” Even though it’s an experience we all know, especially we Cancerians, it will be less disturbing for you in the coming weeks. I foresee a phase where clarity will be the rule, not the exception. Hidden parts of the world will reveal themselves to you. The mood will be brighter and lighter than usual. The chronic nebulosity of life will give way to a wonderful acuity. You will see things that you have never seen or that you have rarely seen.