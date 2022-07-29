Capricorn poet Richard Hugo wrote: “It doesn’t bother me that the word ‘stone’ appears more than thirty times in my third book or that ‘wind’ and ‘gray’ are often present in my poems, much to the disdain of critics. “. Hugo loved his obsessions. He considered them a wealth because they allowed him to identify his deepest feelings about her and to understand who he really was. In accordance with the astral omens, Capricorn, in the coming weeks I invite you to have a similar attitude. He cultivates, honors and loves the fascinations that are the basis of your destiny.