Home News Rob Brezsny Capricorn Horoscope July 28 / August 3, 2022
News

Rob Brezsny Capricorn Horoscope July 28 / August 3, 2022

by admin
Rob Brezsny Capricorn Horoscope July 28 / August 3, 2022

Capricorn poet Richard Hugo wrote: “It doesn’t bother me that the word ‘stone’ appears more than thirty times in my third book or that ‘wind’ and ‘gray’ are often present in my poems, much to the disdain of critics. “. Hugo loved his obsessions. He considered them a wealth because they allowed him to identify his deepest feelings about her and to understand who he really was. In accordance with the astral omens, Capricorn, in the coming weeks I invite you to have a similar attitude. He cultivates, honors and loves the fascinations that are the basis of your destiny.

See also  Rob Brezsny Leo horoscope December 22/28 2021

You may also like

Reggio Emilia, the director of a theater association...

Shanghai On July 28, 2022, 1 new confirmed...

He injured his arm while cutting a tree...

After Biden turned negative, he made a public...

Belluno, automatic distribution: surpluses to those in difficulty

Ok Cdm to golden power on Fastweb and...

Shanghai On July 28, 2022, 1 new confirmed...

Active prevention, active detection and standardized treatment, the...

L’Adieu des Glaciers Forte di Bard Award, the...

Council of Ministers, 11 plants from renewable sources...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy