Rob Brezsny Gemini horoscope August 4/10 2022

Rob Brezsny Gemini horoscope August 4/10 2022

In a play by the Gemini philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, a character says: "Hell is the other". What did he mean? One possible interpretation is that our fellow men always judge us and their judgments rarely correspond to who we really are and who we imagine we are. Here is my solution for this problem: Choose allies and companions whose opinions about you match yours. It's so difficult? I suspect it will be easier than usual for you in the coming months, Gemini. Take advantage of life's natural tendency to connect with people who appreciate you. Be selective in avoiding the hell of others.

