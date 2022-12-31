Home News Rob Brezsny Gemini Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 3, 2023
News

Rob Brezsny Gemini Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 3, 2023

by admin
Rob Brezsny Gemini Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 3, 2023

If I could pick a few fun and worthwhile projects for you to start in 2023, they would be these: 1. Constantly compete with yourself to surpass past accomplishments. But, at the same time, be more understanding with yourself. 2. Borrow or steal other people’s good ideas and use them to even better results than theirs. 3. Buy an emerald or two or wear jewelry that contains emeralds. 4. Increase your appreciation for birds. 5. Don’t get attracted to people who aren’t right for you just because they’re original or interesting. 6. Improve your flirting to be even more nuanced and witty, but never too intrusive.

See also  The 200 euro bonus is coming: 700,000 people are interested in the region

You may also like

Shanghai has detected 30 Omicron subtype strains in...

Parents who separate, a space for dialogue for...

What’s the Difference Between the Common Cold, the...

Piantedosi: “Rescue at sea guaranteed by the State....

What is the difference between a stuffy nose,...

What year will 2023 be: the uncertainties, the...

Be the first person responsible for your own...

Rob Brezsny Cancer Horoscope December 29, 2022 /...

Art Creation in Severe Cold- Homepage Slideshow- China...

Covid, in the country that is trembling for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy