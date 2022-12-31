If I could pick a few fun and worthwhile projects for you to start in 2023, they would be these: 1. Constantly compete with yourself to surpass past accomplishments. But, at the same time, be more understanding with yourself. 2. Borrow or steal other people’s good ideas and use them to even better results than theirs. 3. Buy an emerald or two or wear jewelry that contains emeralds. 4. Increase your appreciation for birds. 5. Don’t get attracted to people who aren’t right for you just because they’re original or interesting. 6. Improve your flirting to be even more nuanced and witty, but never too intrusive.