Rob Brezsny Gemini horoscope July 28 / August 3, 2022

Rob Brezsny Gemini horoscope July 28 / August 3, 2022

Dancer and songwriter FKA twigs has been going to dance class since she was a child. In 2017 she added a new type of training to her training, the Chinese martial art of wushu, becoming aware of a fundamental truth about herself: she loves learning and practicing new skills. Of all the things in her life it is the one that gives her the most pleasure, unleashes her energies and makes her feel at home in the world. I suspect, Gemini, that in the next few months you too will have a similar inclination. Your desire to acquire skills will be at a peak. You will find it natural and even exhilarating to take on new disciplines. Accumulating knowledge will be more intoxicating than usual.

