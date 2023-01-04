In keeping with your astrological omens for 2023, I’ve chosen a quote from Capricorn storyteller Michael Meade. In the coming months, I hope you’ll make it one of your staple meditation cues. Meade writes, “All significant change requires surrender. But surrender isn’t simply about giving up your habitual self and allowing something else to change a lower sense of self. In surrendering, we go down to the bottom of our arguments to try to touch again the origin of our life. Only then can we see as we were meant to see, into the depths of the psyche where genius resides, where the seeds of wisdom and purpose in our lives were planted before we were born.” Fate and destiny. The two agreements of the soul).