Home News Rob Brezsny Horoscope Capricorn December 29, 2022 / January 4, 2023
News

Rob Brezsny Horoscope Capricorn December 29, 2022 / January 4, 2023

by admin
Rob Brezsny Horoscope Capricorn December 29, 2022 / January 4, 2023

In keeping with your astrological omens for 2023, I’ve chosen a quote from Capricorn storyteller Michael Meade. In the coming months, I hope you’ll make it one of your staple meditation cues. Meade writes, “All significant change requires surrender. But surrender isn’t simply about giving up your habitual self and allowing something else to change a lower sense of self. In surrendering, we go down to the bottom of our arguments to try to touch again the origin of our life. Only then can we see as we were meant to see, into the depths of the psyche where genius resides, where the seeds of wisdom and purpose in our lives were planted before we were born.” Fate and destiny. The two agreements of the soul).

See also  Rob Brezsny Pisces Horoscope - International

You may also like

Carrying out “foreign trade loans” and supporting overseas...

Accidents at work, 22-year-old worker dies invested in...

Sanya crowded by Yangkang people is a signal...

The police alarm: too many kids caught playing...

Grassroots medical institutions should be fully equipped with...

Mattarella will come to visit for the sixtieth...

Purchasing Card, from the application form to the...

Rob Brezsny Aquarius Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 4,...

Tourist stabbed in Termini, so the attacker was...

China’s New Foreign Minister Qin Gang Praises the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy