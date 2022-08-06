Home News Rob Brezsny Leo horoscope August 4/10 2022
Rob Brezsny Leo horoscope August 4/10 2022

In the coming weeks, Leo, I urge you to always be convinced that YOU ARE THE PARTY! Wherever you go, carry the spirit of fun and joy with you. Be instructively sympathetic and sympathetically instructive. Have fun making life more interesting for everyone. But remember to be kind and humble, never arrogant or insensitive. A vital part of your job is to nurture and inspire others with your brilliance and charm. This formula will ensure you get everything you need. I predict that everyone will be generous to you!

PS: Regularly reward your admirers and followers with your magnanimous Cheshire Cat smile.

