Rob Brezsny Leo Horoscope December 8/14, 2022

Rob Brezsny Leo Horoscope December 8/14, 2022

Many sportswriters would say that in addition to rooting for their favorite team, they’re rooting for a good story. They love to tell compelling stories, where there are twists and turns and fascinating characters who perform unique feats. In the coming months I will be like those journalists, at least as far as you are concerned, Leo. I hope to see you engaged in epic feats, where you recreate yourself intensely and face fun challenges and exciting adventures. I predict that my hope will come true.

