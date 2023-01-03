Home News Rob Brezsny Leo Horoscope January 5/11, 2023
Rob Brezsny Leo Horoscope January 5/11, 2023

Rob Brezsny Leo Horoscope January 5/11, 2023

Are the characters in Carlos Castañeda’s books on shamanism fictitious or real? It does not matter to me. I love the wisdom of his supposed teacher, Don Juan Matus when he says: “Look at each path closely and carefully. Go through it as many times as you deem necessary. Then ask yourself, and only yourself, one question. Does this path have a heart? If it has, it’s right; If it doesn’t have it, it’s useless.” Don Juan’s advice is perfect for you in the next nine months, Leo. I hope you write his words on your bathroom mirror and read them at least once a week.

