Home News Rob Brezsny Libra Horoscope December 22/28, 2022
News

Rob Brezsny Libra Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

by admin
Rob Brezsny Libra Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

Out of more than two thousand people named in a recent edition of Bartlett’s familiar quotations (a collection of famous quotes), only 164 are women, just 7 percent! Always better than the four present in the first edition of 1855. I will be inspired by this unbearable injustice to write your horoscope, Libra. According to the astrological omens, in 2023 one of your main tasks will be to make a personal commitment to gender equality. Your well-being will increase as you work towards a future free from misogyny. Here’s what you could do: If you’re a woman or a non-binary person, be bolder and more courageous in saying what you think and feel; if you are a man, cultivate your ability to listen to women and non-binary people. Do whatever you can to allow them to speak their truths. It will be in your best interest!

See also  Health in pieces, hospitals in chaos on the island

You may also like

Longarone, check under the tree to the families...

Hainan’s “Hundred Fields and Ten Thousand Posts” school...

Guaranteed supply and stable price! The machine does...

Wild boar hunting in the city, safaris and...

Study the spirit of the Central Economic Work...

Cadore Asfalti, 200 thousand euros in benefits

The General Office of the Central Committee of...

Digital identity, obstacle course to centralize integration

Chongqing reported 220,000 deaths last year Topics on...

Rob Brezsny Sagittarius Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy