Out of more than two thousand people named in a recent edition of Bartlett’s familiar quotations (a collection of famous quotes), only 164 are women, just 7 percent! Always better than the four present in the first edition of 1855. I will be inspired by this unbearable injustice to write your horoscope, Libra. According to the astrological omens, in 2023 one of your main tasks will be to make a personal commitment to gender equality. Your well-being will increase as you work towards a future free from misogyny. Here’s what you could do: If you’re a woman or a non-binary person, be bolder and more courageous in saying what you think and feel; if you are a man, cultivate your ability to listen to women and non-binary people. Do whatever you can to allow them to speak their truths. It will be in your best interest!