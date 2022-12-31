Libra philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche has perfect advice for you in 2023. It’s a tiring, demanding and complicated thing. But if you decide to go through it, you’ll have to perform small miracles that you may not yet have the confidence to attempt. But I have faith in you, Libra. That’s why I don’t hesitate to bring you Nietzsche’s thought: “No one can build the bridge on which you, and only you, will have to cross the river of life. There may be countless paths, bridges, and demigods that would gladly take you across, but at the cost of giving up on yourself. There is only one path in the world that no one can walk except you. Where does it lead? Don’t ask yourself, walk!”