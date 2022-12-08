I think Buddhist monk and writer Thich Nhat Hanh was one of the most profound human beings who ever lived. “Where to look for spirituality?”, he asked. And his answer was: “In the ordinary things we do every day. Sweeping the floor, watering the plants and washing the dishes become sacred duties when there is mindfulness”. In the coming weeks, Libra, you will have an exceptional ability to see anything, even the most mundane, as an opportunity to express your gratitude for the privilege of being alive. Act as if the whole world is your precious sanctuary.