Rob Brezsny Libra horoscope October 6/12 2022

Rob Brezsny Libra horoscope October 6/12 2022

Libra’s method of fighting for what is right does not involve major arguments or attempts at manipulation. You were born to rely on milder tools of persuasion. Are you doing what you were born for? Have you learned to use clear and elegant language to say what you think? Are you aiming for the best possible outcome instead of just serving your ego? Do you strive to understand why others think a certain way, even if you disagree with them? I hope, Libra, that you will be using these superpowers in the coming weeks. We all need you to live up to your fame.

