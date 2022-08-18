Home News Rob Brezsny Pisces horoscope 18/24 August 2022
Rob Brezsny Pisces horoscope 18/24 August 2022

Perhaps at times it feels like you are under the influence of a crippling spell or a murky curse. This is typical of you Pisces. But I’ll tell you a secret. More than the other signs of the zodiac, you have the power to escape spells. Even if you’ve never studied the occult or read a witch’s handbook, you have a natural knack for magic that clears curses. From the depths of your psyche you can summon the spiritual strength needed to cleanse and free yourself. This is the perfect time to prove to yourself that what I said is true.

