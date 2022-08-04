Home News Rob Brezsny Pisces horoscope August 4/10 2022
News

Rob Brezsny Pisces horoscope August 4/10 2022

by admin
Rob Brezsny Pisces horoscope August 4/10 2022

“Even vague and disordered emotions can be seen as a form of crackling and energetic light,” writes Jungian psychoanalyst Clarissa Pinkola Estés. For example, “we can use the light of anger in a positive way, to explore places we usually can’t see.” The confusion could also be a sign that a long-standing misunderstanding is dissolving. Disappointment can herald the end of an unrealistic expectation. So let’s give a big round of applause to vague and messy emotions, Pisces! I suspect they will soon be your gateway to clarity and renewal.

