Piscean writer Viet Thanh Nguyen says it’s wise to talk to yourself. No interlocutor is more fascinating. No one listens to you as attentively. I offer you his advice hoping he will encourage you to increase the intensity and frequency of your dialogues with yourself. From an astral point of view, this is a great time to delve into the questions you ask yourself and be more courageous in answering them. Your goal over the next few weeks should be to find out what you really think and feel.