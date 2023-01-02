Home News Rob Brezsny Pisces Horoscope January 5/11, 2023
Rob Brezsny Pisces Horoscope January 5/11, 2023

Rob Brezsny Pisces Horoscope January 5/11, 2023

A Chinese proverb says: “Great souls have wills. Weak souls have desires.” I guess in an abstract sense that’s true. But in practical terms, most of us are a mix of big and weak souls. We have a modicum of willpower and a bundle of desires. But in 2023, you Pisces could take drastic steps to strengthen your willpower and free yourself from futile desires. In my mental vision of your destiny, I see you giving your resolve and determination metaphorical iron supplements.

