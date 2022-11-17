We all love stories: the ones we live, those of the people we know and those told in movies, TV series and books. A very large percentage of entertainment industry stories are sad, haunted, or hurtful. It makes us think it’s the norm. It darkens our view of life. I’m not telling you to avoid these stories, Pisces, but maybe you could limit them a bit. The coming weeks will be a great time to explore that possibility. Be willing to tell yourself, “I don’t want to invite sad, tormented, painful stories into my mind.” Try this experiment: In the next three weeks, look only for stories that bring comfort and serenity.