Home News Rob Brezsny Sagittarius horoscope 11/17 August 2022
News

Rob Brezsny Sagittarius horoscope 11/17 August 2022

by admin
Rob Brezsny Sagittarius horoscope 11/17 August 2022

“Make wishes on everything,” advises Sagittarius writer Francesca Lia Block. “Pink cars are fine, especially old ones. The first stars and shooting stars. Planes work if they are the first light you see in the sky and they look like stars. Make wishes in the tunnels by holding your breath and lifting your feet off the ground. On birthday candles. On milk teeth “. Over the next couple of weeks, Sagittarius, your job is to compile a list of additional wonders for you to wish. For you it is the season of the year of magical Wishes – a time when you are likely to have more chances than usual to encounter and generate miracles. Get busy! Ah, and very importantly: what are your three main wishes?

See also  Rob Brezsny Aquarius horoscope November 18/24 2021

You may also like

The scouts of Belluno, born twice from the...

Blitz of the Nas in water parks and...

China’s July inflation climbed to a new high

The students of Iis Olivetti in Ivrea recycle...

Who did Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan anger? |...

Dear Bills in Treviso, at Casa Marani energy...

Covid, Bassetti: “Enough fixed quarantine, eliminate it or...

16 satellites sent high-definition images and special infrared...

Motorcycle versus a bike, a woman injured

Trumpet 2020 in Nuova Erto: one million compensation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy