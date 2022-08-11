“Make wishes on everything,” advises Sagittarius writer Francesca Lia Block. “Pink cars are fine, especially old ones. The first stars and shooting stars. Planes work if they are the first light you see in the sky and they look like stars. Make wishes in the tunnels by holding your breath and lifting your feet off the ground. On birthday candles. On milk teeth “. Over the next couple of weeks, Sagittarius, your job is to compile a list of additional wonders for you to wish. For you it is the season of the year of magical Wishes – a time when you are likely to have more chances than usual to encounter and generate miracles. Get busy! Ah, and very importantly: what are your three main wishes?