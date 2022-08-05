Someone may eagerly advise you to relax and calm down. Others to stop dreaming so big and come up with such adventurous plans. Still others might look at you sideways because they think you’re having too much fun, thinking too frantically, and laughing too hard. If you receive messages like these, give the complainant a copy of this horoscope to let them know that you DO NOT INTEND TO RESPECT ANY INHIBITORY DIRECTIVES. As your astrologer, I empower you to be as boundless and adventurous, enterprising and spontaneous as you dare to be. I am speaking for the cosmic rhythms. Your fearless audacity is the fruit of a celestial decree.