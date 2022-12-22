Home News Rob Brezsny Sagittarius Horoscope December 22/28, 2022
News

Rob Brezsny Sagittarius Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

by admin
Rob Brezsny Sagittarius Horoscope December 22/28, 2022

“I will always be complicated but also necessary to get the best”, said Maria Callas (1923-1977). Critics claim that she was one of the greatest sopranos of the twentieth century. I also agree that she had a prima donna temperament. According to impresario Rudolf Bing, working with her was difficult “because she was smarter than everyone else”: “You could get away with the other artists, but not with Callas. She knew exactly what she wanted and why she wanted it.” In accordance with the astral omens, Sagittarius, in 2023 I authorize you to be “complicated” like Callas in the search for success, in the sense of knowing exactly what you want. But, please, don’t go overboard in star-like behavior.

See also  Naples, Nza made it: "The Iraqi girl has passed heart surgery"

You may also like

Cadore Asfalti, 200 thousand euros in benefits

The General Office of the Central Committee of...

Digital identity, obstacle course to centralize integration

Chongqing reported 220,000 deaths last year Topics on...

U.S. Secretary of State Announces $1.85 Billion in...

From Conte green light to Majorino’s candidacy, but...

Candidates for the postgraduate entrance examination in Guangdong...

Alice, soccer player and mother of Lucchese: “Treated...

Belluno, bus passes over the foot of a...

The 24 Ore Group obtains certification on gender...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy