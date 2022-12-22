“I will always be complicated but also necessary to get the best”, said Maria Callas (1923-1977). Critics claim that she was one of the greatest sopranos of the twentieth century. I also agree that she had a prima donna temperament. According to impresario Rudolf Bing, working with her was difficult “because she was smarter than everyone else”: “You could get away with the other artists, but not with Callas. She knew exactly what she wanted and why she wanted it.” In accordance with the astral omens, Sagittarius, in 2023 I authorize you to be “complicated” like Callas in the search for success, in the sense of knowing exactly what you want. But, please, don’t go overboard in star-like behavior.