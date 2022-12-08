Among the signs of the zodiac, Sagittarius, you are the least likely to stay in one place for a long time. At least in theory, you have a predisposition to be on the move all the time. This is essential to satisfy your search for new knowledge and stimuli. You consider it risky to stay too long in your habits and be dogmatic in your beliefs. You feel the need to interrupt any routine before it becomes limiting. You often succeed thanks to a special talent: being able to feel at home and rooted even when you move frequently. I suspect this superpower of yours will be stronger than ever in the coming months.