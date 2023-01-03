Home News Rob Brezsny Sagittarius Horoscope January 5/11, 2023
Rob Brezsny Sagittarius Horoscope January 5/11, 2023

Rob Brezsny Sagittarius Horoscope January 5/11, 2023

Sagittarius singer Tina Turner confessed: “My biggest beauty secret is being at peace with myself.” I hope that in 2023 you will experience her formula. In my view, the coming months could be a time when you will be more at peace with yourself than you’ve ever been, more willing to accept your unique destiny and your still immature qualities, more in love with your depths and more committed to treat you with the utmost care and respect. Therefore, if Tina Turner is right, 2023 will also be a year where your beauty is on the rise.

