I appreciate the healer and writer Caroline Myss, from Sagittarius, because she is spiritual and down to earth, compassionate and fierce. Here’s a reflection from her that may be useful to you in the coming weeks: “Your past should bore you. It’s over! Forgive yourself for what you think you have done or not done and focus on what you will do from now on”. For a better result, I also offer you an idea from the writer Augusten Burroughs: “You cannot be a prisoner of your past against your will, because you can only live in your mind.”