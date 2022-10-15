Poet Charles Wright says: “I admire many writers, but Emily Dickinson is the only one who knows my name. Her works have deeply influenced me and her music is what I listened to and that I remember with my whole body “. As I see it, Sagittarius, this is a great time to identify the artists and authors capable of instilling a similar exaltation in you. If there isn’t a similar influence in your life as Dickinson’s on Wright, look for at least one! You need to be reached and transformed by sublime inspiration.