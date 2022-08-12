When you perform at your best, you Scorpios desire only high quality emotions, choose joys and pleasures that generate epiphanies and revitalizing changes. Mediocre entertainment doesn’t interest you. Avoid indulging in debilitating activities that briefly turn you on but cause problems in the long run. In the coming weeks, dear Scorpio, I hope you embody this description. It is vital that you seek rewards and delights that uplift you, ennoble you and guarantee your future happiness.