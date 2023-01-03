Home News Rob Brezsny Scorpio Horoscope December 29, 2022 / January 4, 2023
News

Rob Brezsny Scorpio Horoscope December 29, 2022 / January 4, 2023

by admin
Rob Brezsny Scorpio Horoscope December 29, 2022 / January 4, 2023

In the theater of ancient Greece, the term anagnorisis it referred to the pivotal moment when a character discovers a great truth of which he was previously unaware. Another Greek word, peripeteia, indicated a reversal: “a change by which the action turns towards its opposite”. I bring these strange words to your attention, dear Scorpio, because I think that in 2023 there may be several cases of anagnorisis which lead to a peripeteia. How would you like them to be? Start making plans. You will have an uncanny ability to determine which precise aspects of your life will bring you these blessings.

See also  Rsa, one out of three empty beds for fear of the virus

You may also like

Can the XBB strain cause severe diarrhea? Should...

China’s housing sales continued to decline in December...

A super vehicle against fires arrives at the...

During the New Year’s Day, Renshou Public Security...

Migrant flows decree, here are Meloni’s new rules...

National Bureau of Statistics: Labor force survey will...

Bari, a 23-year-old paralyzed and in a coma...

Feltre, work at the Pasquer kindergarten with funds...

Covid, new Zaia-Crisanti clash. The researcher leaves the...

The Makiïvka disaster shows the vulnerability of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy