In the theater of ancient Greece, the term anagnorisis it referred to the pivotal moment when a character discovers a great truth of which he was previously unaware. Another Greek word, peripeteia, indicated a reversal: “a change by which the action turns towards its opposite”. I bring these strange words to your attention, dear Scorpio, because I think that in 2023 there may be several cases of anagnorisis which lead to a peripeteia. How would you like them to be? Start making plans. You will have an uncanny ability to determine which precise aspects of your life will bring you these blessings.