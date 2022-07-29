Home News Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope July 28 / August 3, 2022
News

Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope July 28 / August 3, 2022

by admin
Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope July 28 / August 3, 2022

Writer Clive James loved the late Latin term closet, which more or less means “treasure room”. He said that the corresponding Italian word, gazofilacio, referred to the poems he loved, memorized and kept in a special place in the mind. According to the astral omens, Scorpio is an ideal time to create your own personal gazofilacio: a storehouse of wonderful images, thoughts and memories that will serve as a beacon of joy and vitality for the rest of your life. Your task is to identify ten things to keep in your treasure room.

See also  Rob Brezsny Aquarius horoscope December 30, 2021 / January 4, 2022

You may also like

Personal Inflation Calculator | The sun 24 hours

There are 104 high-risk areas and 106 medium-risk...

Ivrea, half of the staff is missing in...

Mattarella in Ravenna for the 100th anniversary of...

Reggio Emilia, the director of a theater association...

Shanghai On July 28, 2022, 1 new confirmed...

He injured his arm while cutting a tree...

After Biden turned negative, he made a public...

Belluno, automatic distribution: surpluses to those in difficulty

Ok Cdm to golden power on Fastweb and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy