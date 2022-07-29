Writer Clive James loved the late Latin term closet, which more or less means “treasure room”. He said that the corresponding Italian word, gazofilacio, referred to the poems he loved, memorized and kept in a special place in the mind. According to the astral omens, Scorpio is an ideal time to create your own personal gazofilacio: a storehouse of wonderful images, thoughts and memories that will serve as a beacon of joy and vitality for the rest of your life. Your task is to identify ten things to keep in your treasure room.