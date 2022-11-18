Writer Sylvia Plath, from Scorpio, had a disturbing and melodramatic relationship with love. In one of her stories, for example, a female character says: “Her love for her is like a leap from the twentieth floor, a rope to the throat, a knife to the heart.” I invite you to avoid relationships with people who experience love like this, however fascinating they may seem. In the coming months, your sentimental destiny should be regenerating, exciting in a healthy way and capable of guaranteeing your well-being. You shouldn’t attach yourself to gloomy people when there are radiant ones available.