“One rotten apple spoils the others”, says a maxim. The idea is that if one apple rots while in contact with the others, they will all rot. The maxim has a solid scientific basis. In fact, when rotting, an apple gives off ethylene, a gas that accelerates the decomposition of nearby apples. Recently a variant of the maxim has been used in connection with police abuses. When an officer is impeached, the leaders often claim that “a few bad apples” do not represent the body. I wonder, Scorpio, which of the two metaphors is valid for you right now. Should you eliminate the rotten apple from your life? Or criticize and tolerate it? Should you worry about the possibility of an infection or are you able to limit the damage? Only you know the answer.