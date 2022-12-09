The term “neurodiversity” refers to the fact that the human brain works in different ways. There are no versions of mental health and learning that are better than others. Musician David Byrne, del Toro, considers himself neurodiverse because he has autism spectrum disorder, but he thinks it’s an advantage because it allows him to focus more intently on the creative process. I consider myself neurodiverse because life in the realm of the imagination is as important to me as life in the real world. I suspect that most of us have a form of neurodiversity, understood as a deviation from a presumed mental “normality”. And you, Taurus? The coming months will be an ideal time to explore and celebrate your neurodiversity.