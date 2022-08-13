Musician Viv Albertine has recorded four albums and played guitar for the famous punk band Slits. You have also written two books and worked as a television director for twenty years. Her achievements are impressive. She yet she acknowledges that she spent a lot of time in bed for various reasons: she needed to rest, she wanted a refuge to think, she needed to recover from an illness or she felt overwhelmed, lonely and sad. She mentions with admiration other creative people who, like her, have worked in bed: Emily Dickinson, Patti Smith, Edith Sitwell and Frida Kahlo. I tell you this, Virgo, because the next few days will be a great time for you to seek refuge, healing, and creativity in bed.