In my astrological book of life, here is what I wrote about Virgo: you may not always find the perfect solution, but you are very skilled in finding the best solution available. This will be a particularly valuable talent in the coming weeks, both for you and for others. I am sure you will seek practical but compassionate, even if partial, solutions. And I hope that you will address at least some of everyone’s needs, even if no one is completely satisfied. You can be the master of the creative compromise we all need. Thanks in advance for the great service!

