The planet Venus is too hot and dry for humans. But if land travelers could find a way to feel comfortable there, they would have a great advantage. The planet rotates very slowly: one day lasts as long as 243 days on Earth. This means you and that special someone could go on a romantic sunset stroll for as long as you like, without the sun going down. In the coming months, Virgo, I invite you to dream of equally poetic adventures on Earth. Being imaginative and creative in intimacy will do a lot of good for your loved ones.