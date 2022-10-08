Tips for being the best Virgo possible in the next few weeks: 1) Enjoy your obsessions without apologizing for them. 2) Be meddlesome enough to uncover the fundamental truths hidden beneath the surface. Ask all the questions you need to know everything. 3) Help your loved ones and allies reduce and overcome their insecurities. 4) It generates beauty and truth thanks to the ability to identify what must be eliminated. 5) Always carry your bullshit detector with you. Use it. 6) Listen to the conversations between your mind and your body.