He spotted them on the bus and then jumped into action. The latest episodes in Villorba and Treviso in the San Zeno district.

TREVISO. Robberies and muggings from kids on their way to school. Between Treviso and Villorba it was becoming a real nightmare, she spotted them on bus, and then as soon as they got out she tore off their necklaces, watches, bracelets. La Mobile has lined up the facts and managed to identify the person responsible: a 20-year-old from Treviso who is now under house arrest with an electronic bracelet. The message of justice is clear: if you fail, the prison doors open.

In particular, recently there are two disputed episodes: for the first, the investigation carried out by the carabinieri made it possible to verify that the snatcher, after following a minor from the school exit to the bus stop in Villorba, attacked him to get him a jewel while he was getting on the bus, also causing injuries to his neck.

Same conduct also for the second episode. The investigative activity carried out by the mobile team made it possible to ascertain that the robber, in the neighborhood of San Zeno in Treviso, he attacked a minor who got off the bus to go to school, and then stole a gold necklace from him, causing him several injuries, albeit minor ones.

The 20-year-old had also previously been the recipient of other complaints for similar incidents. A picture that led the investigating judge to order the measure of house arrest, with the electronic bracelet.