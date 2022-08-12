Home News Rob students on their way to school, a 20-year-old from Treviso under house arrest
News

Rob students on their way to school, a 20-year-old from Treviso under house arrest

by admin
Rob students on their way to school, a 20-year-old from Treviso under house arrest

He spotted them on the bus and then jumped into action. The latest episodes in Villorba and Treviso in the San Zeno district.

federico onion

12 August 2022

TREVISO. Robberies and muggings from kids on their way to school. Between Treviso and Villorba it was becoming a real nightmare, she spotted them on bus, and then as soon as they got out she tore off their necklaces, watches, bracelets. La Mobile has lined up the facts and managed to identify the person responsible: a 20-year-old from Treviso who is now under house arrest with an electronic bracelet. The message of justice is clear: if you fail, the prison doors open.

In particular, recently there are two disputed episodes: for the first, the investigation carried out by the carabinieri made it possible to verify that the snatcher, after following a minor from the school exit to the bus stop in Villorba, attacked him to get him a jewel while he was getting on the bus, also causing injuries to his neck.

Same conduct also for the second episode. The investigative activity carried out by the mobile team made it possible to ascertain that the robber, in the neighborhood of San Zeno in Treviso, he attacked a minor who got off the bus to go to school, and then stole a gold necklace from him, causing him several injuries, albeit minor ones.

The 20-year-old had also previously been the recipient of other complaints for similar incidents. A picture that led the investigating judge to order the measure of house arrest, with the electronic bracelet.

See also  Accident in Treviso Mare in Roncade, traffic paralyzed

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

LaStampa.it: the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini...

Hainan Chengmai County adds 3 new confirmed cases...

Adhere to great unity and great unity to...

The Getty Museum returns ‘Orpheus and the Sirens’...

In the homeland of China’s Asian elephants, justice...

Goletta Verde, 10 areas of the Fvg analyzed:...

Adhering to Great Unity and Great Unity to...

Fascism, foreign policy, public accounts: how Meloni’s line...

Han Yu’s highest rainfall record in the past...

Mace: music and psychedelia are my cure –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy