TREVISO. Robbery in front of the railway station railway, the culprit arrested. The facts date back to the night between 27 and 28 August. Around midnight, a man approached a 23-year-old girl. He surprised her behind her trying to snatch her purse. The young woman tried to hold her back, but the man tugged at her and finally managed to catch her.

The young woman called 113, whose agents arrived shortly after, and collected the description of the robber by the victim. They set out to search, and soon after they spotted him still near the station.

The certainty that it was the person responsible for the robbery came when they realized that the man was still with him bag of the 23 year old. He is an Italian with a clean record, homeless, who was arrested for aggravated robbery, and taken to prison in Santa Bona.