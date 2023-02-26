Home News Robber was killed by the victim of the robbery he was going to commit
In the vicinity of the ‘Los Varaos’ park on Carrera 11 in Valledupar, a robber was shot dead in the middle of a crossfire in a robbery.

The case arose this Saturday afternoon when two individuals on a motorcycle tried to rob a citizen, apparently an official of the Judicial Branch who would have been armed and reacted against the two criminals.

It was also known that the alleged robber was identified as Meiker Jiménez, who was left dead in the middle of a public highway.

In this event, the victim of the robbery and the other alleged robber were also injured.

The Police carried out the technical inspection of the corpse

