Two robberies a few minutes and a few kilometers apart, armed with a gun. The alarm went off on Friday evening between Caerano San Marco and Cornuda where a man, at the closing time of the shops, taking advantage of the dark and the little traffic, attacked first a fabric shop and then a tobacconist disappearing.

The first blow, which actually failed, took place in Cornuda around 6.30 pm where the man, with his face partially covered by the mask and wearing sunglasses, entered a fabric shop and ordered the owner to hand over the proceeds to him. The owner reacted and the man _ perhaps taken by surprise _ he preferred to escape away and aim elsewhere.

At around 19.30 the carabinieri of Montebelluna they were called by the owner of the tobacconist’s in via Cavour in Caerano San Marco. There, shortly before, an unknown person misrepresented by a surgical mask and glasses had had the proceeds – amounting to a few hundred euros – delivered by the owner whom he had threatened with a gun. Certainly the same author of the attempted coup in Cornuda.

After taking the money, the man ran away on foot through the nearby streets taking advantage of the darkness. Just as the carabinieri were inspecting the site in Caerano, the phone call arrived that warned of the robbery of Cornuda, leading the military to reconstruct the connection between the two events and trace a first hypothetical path of the now wanted criminal.

Fortunately, no injuries, just fear.