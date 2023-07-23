Robberies on young people in Dresden: “We need staying power”

In December 2022, Soko Iuventus will be launched in Dresden to investigate the increasing number of robberies against young people. “Without the Soko there would be even more“, the head of the Soko is convinced. Of the 152 young suspects identified so far, eleven are in custody evidence is a problem.In order to sensitize children, parents and teachers, the Dresden Police Headquarters has Prevention project with 20 schools started.

Around seven months after its start, the Soko Iuventus in Dresden draws an initial, tentatively positive conclusion. In the fight against a current phenomenon in the field of juvenile delinquency, 152 suspects were identified by the beginning of July this year, as SOKO director Nadine Schaffrath summarized in an interview with MDR SACHSEN.

These are 152 mostly male children and young people between the ages of 13 and 18 who threaten, steal and use violence from their peers. “This number actually says it all,” said the police officer. The fact that so many suspects have now been identified is a success for the special commission. “But we have to have staying power.” The Soko boss is convinced that the problem will not be resolved in a few months.

The Soko assigns 243 crimes from this year and last year to this area, and the trend is rising. “Without Soko there would be even more,” emphasizes Schaffrath. In order to make the problem manageable, the special unit started work on December 1, 2022. “The robbery offenses against young people had tripled compared to the previous year,” said Schaffrath. “The normal police structure couldn’t handle it anymore. It was just too much.”

After half a year we know who hangs out with whom. We know the hard cores from the groups. […] But we’re not talking about fixed groups, nor about youth gangs, because the people around the main actors change. Nadine Schaffrath Head of Soko Iuventus

Police control youth groups in the city area

Eleven investigators belong to the Soko. In close cooperation with the public prosecutor’s office, youth welfare office, youth court assistance, school authority and immigration authorities, they try to clear up the crimes quickly and convict the perpetrators. “This is all the more important for young people, because of course something has to happen quickly,” explains the head of the Soko and describes the police’s approach: “We check young people’s groups in the city that we think are relevant. And we also examine things or people if it’s legally possible for us.” The aim is to show the young people that the police are there and “doing something”. It is also about establishing connections between the people involved.

How do the perpetrators go about it? According to Soko head Nadine Schaffrath, the perpetrators follow a similar pattern in the raids: “The modus operandi is that the young people act in groups of different sizes. There can be three to four, but also up to 20 people. They approach the victims, usually still friendly and speak to them under a pretext. But then violence is quickly threatened. The victims are supposed to show what they have in their pockets or someone looks in their pockets. And then things are taken away or violence is threatened ht and the victims give up the items voluntarily. Physical violence is sometimes used, but that’s not the rule.”