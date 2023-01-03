It has been identified and denounced by the carabinieri the robber who on New Year’s Eve, towards closing time, had broken into the pharmacy of Fountains of Villorba. It is a twenty-year-old Italian.

Last Saturday, around 7.30 pm, the young man had entered the pharmacy in Largo I Maggio and, threatening the owner and an employee with a knife, had taken away some drugs which he needed for treatment and the cell phones of the two women to prevent them from immediately notifying the police.

For i carabinieri it was not difficult to trace the perpetrator of the robbery. It is a twenty-year-old Italian, uncensored. The charge against him is that of aggravated robbery.