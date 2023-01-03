Home News Robbery at the Fontane pharmacy, a twenty-year-old denounced
News

Robbery at the Fontane pharmacy, a twenty-year-old denounced

by admin
Robbery at the Fontane pharmacy, a twenty-year-old denounced

It has been identified and denounced by the carabinieri the robber who on New Year’s Eve, towards closing time, had broken into the pharmacy of Fountains of Villorba. It is a twenty-year-old Italian.

Last Saturday, around 7.30 pm, the young man had entered the pharmacy in Largo I Maggio and, threatening the owner and an employee with a knife, had taken away some drugs which he needed for treatment and the cell phones of the two women to prevent them from immediately notifying the police.

For i carabinieri it was not difficult to trace the perpetrator of the robbery. It is a twenty-year-old Italian, uncensored. The charge against him is that of aggravated robbery.

See also  Cesare Agnello, the "king of cannoli and croissants" of Demonte, has died

You may also like

Shanghai emergency doctor’s self-report: the darkest moment in...

Blitz by environmentalists in the Senate, La Russa...

Ratzinger: Viktor Orbán at the funeral home, for...

Heshan District Held Epidemic Prevention and Control Work...

Two suspects for the death of the 17-year-old...

The number of emergency cases in Zhejiang has...

The League in Belluno towards the congress with...

Hongkou District can receive the second dose of...

Rimini, on the scooter only if sober: the...

Can the XBB strain cause severe diarrhea? Should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy