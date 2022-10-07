Home News Robbery in a shop in Montebelluna, stopped by an off-duty carabiniere
Robbery in a shop in Montebelluna, stopped by an off-duty carabiniere

Yesterday evening in the center of Montebelluna a carabiniere ran after and stopped a thief, who had just stolen a jacket, removing the anti-theft, from a shop in via Mazzini. A 22-year-old Moroccan arrested for robbery. The immigrant had fled on foot, chased by the store clerk. A 30-year-old carabiniere from Nervesa della Battaglia station, who was walking with his partner in the city, having seen the scene, promptly helped the shopkeeper. The Arma soldier managed to stop the fugitive, who was hiding in a nearby basement parking lot. A passer-by was “instructed” by the carabiniere to immediately call 112. The personnel of the Montebelluna Arma arrived on the spot to help their colleague. The criminal, already known to the police, was arrested for improper robbery. No restrictive measures have been issued, the robber has therefore returned to freedom.

