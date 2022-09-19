Home News Robbery in a slot room in Oderzo, bandits on the run with 6,000 euros
Robbery in a slot room in Oderzo, bandits on the run with 6,000 euros

ODERZO. Moments of authentic fear at the Stella di Oderzo shopping center. Last night, shortly after 10pm, three bandits, with face covered by balaclavas, one of them armed with a pistol, they entered the Central Park bar, threatening the two employees and getting a few tens of euros in cash.

Then, they let themselves open the adjacent slot room, managed by the same owner of the bar, and from the safe they took 6,000 euros. Eventually they escaped in a large black car.

The carabinieri of the Conegliano company and the Oderzo tenence hyear chased bandits all night, even setting up checkpoints. Investigations to identify them are continuing.

