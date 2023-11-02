Home » Robbery in Innsbruck – “Beggar” turned out to be a brutal robber
Robbery in Innsbruck – "Beggar" turned out to be a brutal robber

Robbery in Innsbruck – “Beggar” turned out to be a brutal robber

The unknown man, who was probably a young man, approached the Italians at a bus stop on Innsbruck’s Fürstenweg around 10:40 p.m. on the holiday by first begging for money from one of the two men. When he pulled out his wallet, the perpetrator took merciless advantage of the 21-year-old’s willingness to help: According to the police, he ripped a three-figure sum out of his wallet and threatened to hit the man. The robber then spoke to the second Italian and also demanded money from him, threatening him with a beating and even hinting at it.

