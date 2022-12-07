There are a total of four minors involved in the investigation into the robbery of November 4 at the Ardivel minimarket in Ponte nelle Alpi with the wounding of the merchant Franco Ardivel and his friend Giorgio Rova. The point on the investigations was outlined by the manager of the Belluno Police Flying Squad, Jacopo Ballarin, and by the Belluno commissioner Giuseppe Maggese. In addition to the two boys already reached by a precautionary measure in prison, two others are under investigation for aiding and abetting

01:51