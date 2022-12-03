Home News Robbery in Ponte nelle Alpi, two minors arrested. Ardivel: “I took off a weight”
Robbery in Ponte nelle Alpi, two minors arrested. Ardivel: “I took off a weight”

Robbery in Ponte nelle Alpi, two minors arrested. Ardivel: “I took off a weight”

Gigi Sosso

Franco Ardivel, the owner of the mini-market in Ponte nelle Alpi who was robbed and stabbed on 4 November, comments hotly on the news of the arrest of two minors accused of the robbery. Ardivel had been hit by five stab wounds and a headbutt in the nose. One of the two 17-year-olds is accused of having injured the shopkeeper and of having asked him for the collection. The other is accused of threatening a friend of the trader, Giorgio Rova, with an air pistol

