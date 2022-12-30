A 28-year-old Albanian, identified by the carabinieri as the third man of the commando of three bandits who on the night of 9 August 2021 attacked the house of the Dal Bello spouses, in via Piave in Altivole, was arrested on a European arrest warrant, on the border between Croatia and Slovenia. Only he was missing from the appeal: the other two accomplices, the Italian basista and an Albanian compatriot, had been arrested in recent months by the carabinieri of the Castelfranco company.

Minutes of terror for the two helpless elderly people that night: the thieves’ blitz took place just before midnight, a trio of criminals, hooded, two armed with knivesthey climbed onto the mezzanine floor of a villa Via Piavein Caselle d’ Altivole, where an elderly couple lived: Joseph Dal Bello81 years old, worker retired for 15 years and emigrated to Switzerland, e Bernardina Lorohis wife and contemporary.

It was Dal Bello who woke up after hearing the noises coming from the lower floor. He went down the stairs, he found himself in front of three hooded and armed men: «State fermi, we won’t hurt you but give us all the money», was the only sentence that one of the three uttered pointing the blade of the knife at the old man, who terrified opened the drawer of the bedside table and handed over the money: 4,000 euros in cash. The bandits fled immediately, fortunately in this case without physical violence.

Satisfied the leaders of the Arma, in particular the Major Enrico Zampollicommander of the Castelfranco carabinieri company who underlined the collaboration between the police forces of three different European countries which allowed the arrest of the third manor of the commando that was still missing from the appeal.