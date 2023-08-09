Robert De Niro’s grandson died from a lethal combination of drugs

The lifeless body of Leandro De Niro Rodríguez was found in his New York apartment on July 2. Before the authorities made the details of his death public, to clarify whether or not it was being investigated as a possible crime, his mother Drena De Niro -adopted daughter of the famous actor- posted a message on Instagram where she assured that her son he had died after taking adulterated fentanyl pills that someone had sold him knowing they could be lethal.

Now the autopsy results have confirmed that several illegal substances were found in the teenager’s system at the time of his death: fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine and cocaine. This conclusion fits with the findings that occurred at Leandro’s house, where the agents found a considerable display of drugs on a table next to his body.

Police have determined that it was a tragic accident despite the arrest of a 20-year-old woman last month in connection with his death. Sofia Haley Marks, 20, has been accused of selling her oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, an opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin, although she warned her how dangerous they were and asked if she really needed them before agreeing to them. deliver three pills and two Xanax to his car around 9 pm on July 1 if he paid him $105.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, messages from the conversation he had with Marks were found on Leandro’s phone and she wrote to him again at 1:50 in the morning to ask if he was okay. The young man never responded and was found dead the next day.