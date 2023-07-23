Robert Downey Jr. remembers the time Kate Winslet criticized him for his British accent

Robert Downey Jr. still remembers when Kate Winslet lambasted his British accent, calling it the worst he had ever heard.

Robert Downey Jr. he has never forgotten a criticism leveled against him Kate Winslet. The actor has some experience with the British accent, having acted in films such as Sherlock Holmes and having interpreted Charlie Chaplin (performance that also earned him an Oscar nomination). Yet Kate Winslet did indeed scold him the British accent, calling it “the worst I’ve ever heard”. A criticism that even today Robert Downey Jr remembers perfectly, considering that it dates back to the times of Love doesn’t go on vacationone of the audience’s best-loved romantic comedies and a holiday evergreen.

Love Doesn’t Take a Vacation: Movie Trailer Starring Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black

Robert Downey Jr. still remembers Kate Winslet’s criticism of his accent

Perhaps not many people know that Robert Downey Jr. also auditioned for Love Never Goes on Vacation, a rom-com titled The Holiday in the original language directed by Nancy Meyers and with protagonist Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz. Today that film is still a must for the Christmas holidays, but for Robert Downey Jr it was quite traumatic. It seems that Kate Winslet, in the reading phase, did not appreciate her British accent. To the microphones dell’Howard Stern Show di SiriusXMthe actor known today also and above all for the interpretation of Iron Man in the DC Universe recalled that moment:

Jimmy Fallon and I were brought in to fill the seats… Nancy Meyers needed someone to read with the girls, so while I waited I said to myself ‘I must have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point.’ But Kate Winslet commented on my performance by exclaiming, “That’s the worst British accent I’ve ever heard.”

According to his statements, Robert Downey Jr. was interested in the role of Graham Simpkins gone to Jude LawWhile Jimmy Fallon was interested in the role then entrusted to Jack Black. For his part, however, Jimmy Fallon remembers being particularly impressed by the performance of Robert Downey Jr.

I thought, honestly, ‘If Jack Black says no to this movie, they’re going to pick me.’ I will accept half the salary. I’m sitting across from Robert Downey Jr. and I’m thinking, ‘This is the best actor I’ve ever sat down with and done a scene with in my entire life.’ He was mind blowing to me, I sort of quit acting after that audition. I have never gone back. That was the last time I auditioned for a role.