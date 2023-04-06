The declared opponent of vaccination wants to run for the Democratic Party of incumbent Joe Biden, according to a document submitted by Kennedy to the national election commission on Wednesday (local time). The 69-year-old is the second Democratic candidate for the presidential nomination. At the beginning of March, the 70-year-old author Marianne Williamson officially announced her entry into the race. Kennedy himself has repeatedly been criticized in the past for spreading false claims about the corona vaccination.

Biden has not yet officially announced that he intends to run again in the 2024 presidential election. A candidature of the incumbent is generally expected. Should he try again for the highest state office, his challengers would first have to prevail against him in internal party primaries. However, both applicants are given extremely poor chances for this.

In addition to ex-President Donald Trump, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Governor of the US state of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson are also running for the Republican nomination for the presidency.

